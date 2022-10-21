Railroad enthusiasts holding annual show

The Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts will host their 17th model train show this weekend at the City Auditorium.

“There’s something for everyone and all ages,” said Craig Cherry, Vice President of BARE.

Cherry said it would be the biggest show that they have had with exhibitors and vendors from Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, South Dakota and throughout Nebraska. There are 74 total tables.

“The Frankfort, Kan. club is bringing their big modular layout again this year,” Cherry said. “The Lincoln Club will be bring T- Modules. It’s the newest thing out there with N-scale track. Everyone makes their own layout and decorates it differently. They all fit together.”

One of the members of the Lincoln Club is also bringing a 4x16 foot layout and a few smaller pieces which will be interactive.

The Kansas City T-Nuts will be exhibiting on the stage.

“One of the vendors will bring a coin operated train that children will be able to sit on,” he said.

Cherry said the Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts have been an active club since 2001. Members in the group are as young as high school aged through retirement ages.

Members meet at the clubhouse 119 S. Fifth Street to work on models on Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

“We are committed to preserving local railroad history,” Cherry said. “We educate the public about the importance of railroads and their history in the building of this nation. At one time there were three active railroads that had tracks in Beatrice, Union Pacific, Burlington and Rock Island.”

BARE hosts the model train show every October as a fundraiser. They were also a recipient of funds at Big Give Gage which they will use to continue to update the models and facilities in the clubhouse.

This weekend’s show will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday the building is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.