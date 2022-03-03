Read Across America Week comes to Beatrice

Every year, across the country, one week brings out a carnival of colorful characters from popular children’s books, from the Cat in the Hat to the Lorax.

Read Across America Week, Feb. 28 through March 4, aims to promote a love of reading in students. March 2, the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss, is designated Read Across America Day.

But for Lincoln Elementary kindergarten teacher Mary Jo Bures, the old formula of donning a tall red and white hat and painted on whiskers had grown a little stale.

“When I started, I did Dr. Seuss themed days,” Bures said. “I’d dress up as the Cat in the Hat, make green eggs and ham… This year, I was wanting something different. Not that these things aren’t fun and educational. I just wanted to bring some more educational opportunities.”

She said Dr. Seuss is foundational, but his work can overshadow other invaluable books. So she looked for other ways to celebrate Read Across America Week at Lincoln Elementary.

“I came across something that was different themes of books each day,” Bures said. “It’s to expose them to different things than just your normal Dr. Seuss books that a lot of schools go with... This is to expose them to literature, to get them excited about reading. It’s books that they might not usually pick up at a library.”

On Monday, the theme was “Read a silly story and wear silly socks.” Students brought their favorite books on Tuesday. Wednesday saw students wearing something to represent their favorite sports team. Students were encouraged to wear something to represent their family’s culture or hometown on Thursday. And the week ended on Friday, when kids were invited to dress up as a famous American.

Second grade teacher Jenna Larsen she’s glad to see the week centering a more diverse array of authors. Larsen said themes like Thursday’s were especially important in allowing students to celebrate their heritage.

“I think celebrating our culture is always super important in representing who you are and where you’re from,” she said. “It’s special for them to understand their background… Everyone should recognize the importance of who they are and what makes them unique.”

Bures said the theme fits in perfectly with the idea of reading across America.

“To me, America is not just the states,” she said. “It’s worldwide. Americans are from all over the place.”

Larsen said several of her students speak Spanish as their first language, so she’s especially keen to incorporate cultural competency into her curriculum, stocking her shelves with some bi-lingual books. She said experiencing different cultures is essential for students.

“I think it’s really so that they’re more worldly and that they’re aware that there are more perspectives than your own,” she said.

Throughout the week, teachers encouraged reading and showcased books that fit with the day’s theme.

Bures said she was happy to celebrate Read Across America Week with students. She said the value of books, though now displaced by devices, won’t be going away anytime soon.

“You can take a book anywhere with you,” Bures said. “A device might change. It might not work because you don’t have internet. A device might not be able to work on an airplane. A book you can always have with you. It’s your favorite; you can pass it on to your child… There’s something about reading a book, turning the pages, that’s so special.”

