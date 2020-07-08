Real estate approved for Landmark Snacks expansion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice business owner is planning to expand on his building to increase production.

Food manufacturer Landmark Snacks plans to acquire part of Seventh Street north of the company’s plant at 700 Park St., which allows enough clearance for the company to add roughly 27,000 square feet.

Landmark Snacks co-manufactures various meat-based snacks like protein bars, jerky bites and snack sticks.

Co-owner Chad Lottman explained that the addition would be used for warehouse dry storage, which allows the business additional space to expand production inside the main building.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that north Seventh Street dead ends, with the east side now belonging to Chad and Cortney Lottman from Landmark Snacks, and the west half owned by BAROE, Inc.

“There is a water main there, and we’ll retain a utility easement for that," Tempelmeyer said. "There are power lines on the north side that run along the bike trail. We’ll retain an access easement to be able to get back to those utility lines."

Tempelmeyer said the contract of sale between the city and Landmark Snacks, which was approved Monday, was roughly $2,500 for the property.