You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Real estate approved for Landmark Snacks expansion
View Comments
alert featured

Real estate approved for Landmark Snacks expansion

{{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice business owner is planning to expand on his building to increase production.

Food manufacturer Landmark Snacks plans to acquire part of Seventh Street north of the company’s plant at 700 Park St., which allows enough clearance for the company to add  roughly 27,000 square feet.

Landmark Snacks co-manufactures various meat-based snacks like protein bars, jerky bites  and snack sticks.

Co-owner Chad Lottman explained that the addition would be used for warehouse dry storage, which allows the business additional space to expand production inside the main building.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that north Seventh Street dead ends, with the east side now belonging to Chad and Cortney Lottman from Landmark Snacks, and the west half owned by BAROE, Inc.

“There is a water main there, and we’ll retain a utility easement for that," Tempelmeyer said. "There are power lines on the north side that run along the bike trail. We’ll retain an access easement to be able to get back to those utility lines."

Tempelmeyer said the contract of sale between the city and Landmark Snacks, which was approved Monday, was roughly $2,500 for the property.

Lottman said they currently employ roughly 105 people, and that the business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We slowed down in the middle of all the COVID shutdown, and now are back staying plenty busy,” Lottman said. "We weren’t expecting to slow down quite as much as we did, but as we’re back moving again full-speed. This addition will pave the way for growth for the next one to two years.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

YMCA to host kayak run event
Local News

YMCA to host kayak run event

  • Updated

The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA is preparing an event to help in its fundraising for major renovations and additions to the current facility by …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News