Recently-hired NGage director works on economic development in tough times

Trevor Lee knows he has his work cut out for him as COVID-19 prompted skyrocketing unemployment rates and tough economic times as the nation reacts to the ongoing pandemic.
But Lee, the director of NGage, the area’s economic development group, feels up to the challenge and is looking for creative ways to help current businesses in Gage County while also promoting the area to potential employers.
“Our strategy is really to engage our businesses, share resources and to repeat,” Lee said. “That’s sort of our strategy going through this because we don't know how long this is going to last, nor do we know what it's gonna look like on the back end as businesses are coming out of this and getting back to business as usual. What does that look like as far as their customer base, their workforce and their supply chains?”
Lee, who began is role on March 16, said NGage has partnered with other area organizations to conduct a business survey that will help identify the needs of area businesses and ways NGage can help.
“On that engage and listen piece, we worked with our partners here in the office, Main Street Beatrice and then the Beatrice Area Chamber to develop a business impact survey,” he said. “Really, that was our way to first engage our businesses and listen to them to find out what they are saying… Scared is a good word. I mean, I think there's fear and then more concerns about the long-term probability of recession and what does that look like. There's just so much uncertainty and I think that's what scares businesses.”
Open to all business owners in Gage County, the survey was available in late March and was taken by 63 businesses representing 14 different industries.
According to information provided by NGage, over 80% of businesses indicated they had remained open in some capacity, with over 70% reporting no change in employment numbers, signaling limited numbers of layoffs. Many of the businesses indicated that no long-term reduction in workforce was expected and that workforce morale was still relatively high.
A number of common themes appeared from the survey data that will serve as the drivers for information-sharing moving forward. Those themes include access to funding, sources, disaster aid, and unemployment assistance, employer best practices, and tips and tricks to marketing a small business on social media.
Lee asked area residents to continue supporting local businesses by purchasing gift cards and getting take out from restaurants, which are no longer allowing dine-in customers.
He added a follow up survey will be conducted in the near future.
“Things change so rapidly, what is today's reality is completely different than it was three weeks ago,” Lee said. “At some point in time in the very near future we’re going to be circling back to these businesses to kind of see how they're doing, as well as other businesses that they have not participated the first time around and based off of the feedback we get, we will adapt and re-begin that cycle.”
Another way NGage, Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce are working to support local business is through a weekly virtual coffee series, "Gage County Watercooler Talk.”
The Facebook live series invites the public to participate, where they can learn about available resources.
Before coming to Beatrice, Lee was the executive director of Valley County Economic Development in Ord.
He started with Valley County Economic Development in 2013 and has been involved in several projects, including working to renew the county’s LB840 economic development fund, implement a workforce housing development and building and managing a business loan pool.
Prior to working in Valley County, Lee spent two years with the Ravenna Economic Development Corporation. He and his wife are both natives of Cambridge, Neb.
He has three children, ages 3, 6 and 8, and said he’s excited for what Gage County has to offer his family.
“The quality of life that not just Beatrice, but the communities across the county, offer to me and my growing family really attracted me,” he said. “The housing market is still pretty strong compared to a lot of rural Nebraska so there’s plenty of assets there. The parks, the recreation, the school tours were very impressive as well as the community college being right here in our backyard.
“We’re still in Nebraska. This is home, this is where we want to be as an opportunity to grow ourselves while also staying in the state we call home.”
