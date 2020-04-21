Recently-hired NGage director works on economic development in tough times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trevor Lee knows he has his work cut out for him as COVID-19 prompted skyrocketing unemployment rates and tough economic times as the nation reacts to the ongoing pandemic.

But Lee, the director of NGage, the area’s economic development group, feels up to the challenge and is looking for creative ways to help current businesses in Gage County while also promoting the area to potential employers.

“Our strategy is really to engage our businesses, share resources and to repeat,” Lee said. “That’s sort of our strategy going through this because we don't know how long this is going to last, nor do we know what it's gonna look like on the back end as businesses are coming out of this and getting back to business as usual. What does that look like as far as their customer base, their workforce and their supply chains?”

Lee, who began is role on March 16, said NGage has partnered with other area organizations to conduct a business survey that will help identify the needs of area businesses and ways NGage can help.