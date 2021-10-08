Reception held to celebrate Gage County fundraiser

Organizers of Big Give Gage held a celebration Thursday evening to thank the community for the record-breaking fundraiser held last month.

Rich Hovendick and Don Vetrovsky presented checks to 62 participating organizations at Classics, including Dan Martin of Christ Community Church. The church raised $2,564 of its $4,600 goal for a cabana to sit on the city trail on the east side of the property.

A total of $320,789.19 was raised from 2,495 donations, plus $15,500 in matching donations. The total given to Gage County organizations was $336,289.19.

On the Big Give Day, Sept. 10, donations came from 59 communities outside of Beatrice with 35 other states participating and donations from Canada.

Wmore-Blue Springs Area was the top fundraiser. They exceeded their $25,000 goal with donations from 154 donors totaling $43,179. Their project, McCandless Park renovations, is in the third and final phase which includes handicap accessibility.

This was the third year Big Give Gage was held to raise money for Gage County organizations.

Big Give is a joint effort between the Gage County Foundation and Beatrice Community Hospital. While they originally pledged to a three year commitment, which would end this year, organizers are working with their website developer to continue the Big Give in the future.

