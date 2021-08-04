Recharging battery blamed for house fire in southern Gage County

A recharging battery that malfunctioned is believed to have caused a large fire that destroyed a residence south of Beatrice early Wednesday morning.

Beatrice Rural Fire Chief Matt Langley said the department was dispatched to 1250 Lake View Lane, south of the country club, at around 2 a.m.

“We had a call for a structure on fire and when we arrived on scene it was into the garage and quickly spread through the house,” Langley said. “It was a fairly new home and fires with new home construction spreads pretty rapidly.”

A family was inside at the time, and Langley said everyone got out of the home safely.

Around 30 firefighters from Beatrice Rural Fire, Blue Springs, Wymore and Pickrell responded to the fire. Langley said a major challenge was getting water, and a nearby pond was eventually used.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and determined the fire started in the garage and was linked to a recharging battery that’s believed to have malfunctioned.

The fire spread to the main residence, and the home was a total loss. The home had an assessed value of nearly $500,000.