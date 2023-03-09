The Beatrice Regional Orchestra will be performing “An Afternoon with Gershwin” on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hevelone Center.

Conductor Dr. Jon Gruett said he has been excited about doing this show for several months.

“Gershwin is one of my favorite composers,” he said. “Mozart and Gershwin are always fresh and there is always an element of theatricality that’s built into the music.”

Gruett explained that one of the pieces, “Japanese," the orchestra will be performing was only discovered about a year ago. There are also several older and more familiar pieces included in the performance.

“It’s great to have a vocalist so we can do some favorites that are familiar,” he said.

Featured Vocalist Hannah Loos said she excited to be able to use her performance major as a music ed and as a vocal performance major for the first time.

“I’ve done little stuff, but this is the first time I get to use my skills in a big way,” she said. “I’m also performing with my brother-in-law, Concert Master Jeff Davis, and my nieces so that is really fun.

“Jazz is really where my heart was in college and so to do this is good.”

Loos said she likes to participate with the community in this way. She is also a Vocal Music teacher at the Beatrice High School.

Tickets will be available at the entrance for $10 for general admission. Students are free.