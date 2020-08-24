Relay for Life raises money for cancer research

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 23rd Annual Relay for Life event held on Saturday evening allowed participants to drive through the Gage County Fairgrounds and look at decorated luminaries.

Corrine Koch, a member of the leadership team for the Gage County event, said they knew when they postponed the event in April due to COVID-19, they needed to find a different way to hold the event.

“We’re just thankful that we could do something to recognize and celebrate the survivors and loved ones,” Koch said. “There are approximately 170 luminaries throughout the drive that were done in honor or memory of a loved one that has struggled with cance. There are 16 teams and approximately 200 people that registered.

“Our goal was $30,000 and we have surpassed that. All the money goes to the American Cancer Society which funds research and resources for families like gas vouchers, wigs and assistance with lodging during treatment. The family is so important in the care of the patient.

The Beatrice Community Hospital provides a meal each year to survivors. This year they could pick it up as they drove through the luminaries.

Karie Jobman has helped with the Relay for Life event for approximately 10 years.