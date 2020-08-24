Relay for Life raises money for cancer research

The 23rd Annual Relay for Life event held on Saturday evening allowed participants to drive through the Gage County Fairgrounds and look at decorated luminaries.
Corrine Koch, a member of the leadership team for the Gage County event, said they knew when they postponed the event in April due to COVID-19, they needed to find a different way to hold the event.
“We’re just thankful that we could do something to recognize and celebrate the survivors and loved ones,” Koch said. “There are approximately 170 luminaries throughout the drive that were done in honor or memory of a loved one that has struggled with cance. There are 16 teams and approximately 200 people that registered.
“Our goal was $30,000 and we have surpassed that. All the money goes to the American Cancer Society which funds research and resources for families like gas vouchers, wigs and assistance with lodging during treatment. The family is so important in the care of the patient.
The Beatrice Community Hospital provides a meal each year to survivors. This year they could pick it up as they drove through the luminaries.
Karie Jobman has helped with the Relay for Life event for approximately 10 years.
“I lost a grandpa to lung cancer when I was five,” Jobman said. “It always made me sad that I never got to know him better. I hope that with more treatments available that other grandkids would not have to lose their grandparents to cancer.
“Over the years, cancer has just hit close to home. Last year we lost my dad to cancer. My mom is also a seven year survivor of breast cancer.”
In a typical year the Relay for Life would have had an auction at the event, however, an online auction was held a week prior to the event. Winners could pick up their items at the Relay for Life event.
“Cancer does not stop and we wanted to keep going with our event,” said Jobman.
More information can be found on the services available for cancer patients and their families at relayforlife.org or the cancer.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.