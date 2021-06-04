Repairs being made to courthouse

Workers have started to repair a section of stone on the Gage County Courthouse.

Masonry Construction has been contracted for around six years to restore the historic building section by section, and recently started work to the south side of the building.

Courthouse Building and Grounds manager Dave Jones said the process will likely take 4-6 weeks, and the south entrance to the building should remain open during most of the process.

“Mainly, this piece here is just removing the sealer and there will be the repointing of the joints and the repair, but the repair part wasn’t very visible on this side,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll find something when they get closer to it.”

Much of the work is to remove a sealer that was placed on the stone building several decades ago.

Decades ago a waterproof coating was added to the sandstone building. It’s since been realized that the coating traps in moisture and causes the stone surface to pop off when pressure builds underneath.

Masonry Construction is also repointing the mortar joints.