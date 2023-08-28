National Park Service officials reported strong attendance figures at Gage County’s NPS site that had a major impact on area communities.

According to a recent National Park Service report, 47,614 visitors traveled to Homestead National Historical Park in 2022 and spent $1,802,000 in communities near the park.

That spending supported 24 jobs in the local area.

“People come to Homestead National Historical Park to enjoy the prairie landscape, special events, and rich historical narratives, and exhibits,” said Park Superintendent Betty Boyko. “We recognize that this tourism is a critical driver to the local economy, bringing 24 jobs and $1,802,000 revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service. A press release stated the report showed $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally, and 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in the press release.

“With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy.”

As for the economics of visitor spending, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $9 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurants sector was had the second greatest effects, with $4.6 billion in economic output nationally.