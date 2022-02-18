Retired flags returned to families

Folding an American flag is an exercise in discipline. Each of the 13 folds must be precise, every edge crisp.

Folding an American flag also takes teamwork; you can’t do it alone. You first must pull it taut with a partner. Once you begin making the triangular folds, you’re partner must hold it tightly in place.

“There’s one way to do it, and that’s the right way,” Jerry Lamkin, the Legion Post #27 commander, said. “It may take several times. You keep doing it until you get it right. Because once its folded, you don’t want it to come unfolded.”

Lamkin joined a dozen other veterans and community members, including two boy scouts, on Thursday evening to fold the flags that once flew in front of the Courthouse on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Scott Bates, Gage County veterans service officer, organized the effort.

“We had some folks who were concerned when the flags weren’t out in bad weather,” Bates said. “The American Legion here in Beatrice did a fundraising drive for all weather flags. So our attempt is to get these folded and get these back to the families that donated them.”

The crew worked through boxes full of flags, pinning the name of the deceased veteran to the red, white and blue pyramids.

“I know a lot of them who want their flag for the loved one who passed away,” he said. “We wanted to return them folded.”

The old cotton coffin flags proved harder to fold than most. They had fought battles of their own over the years, against Nebraska’s perennial wind gusts, against the dampness of dew and light rains. Their wear and tear, after all, was the main reason they are being replaced with all-weather flags, an effort the Legion Post spearheaded.

“They’re not pressed,” Bates said. “It’s not like folding them right out of the box.”

Flattening them, pulling them taut, didn’t guarantee success. Some experienced folders came to the end just to have to start over again. Lamkin said the work was well worth it.

“This flag is memory of the loved one,” he said. “Something to hold on to. It’s a good memory.”

Paul Sparks, a veteran who is new to Beatrice, said the flag folding left a good impression of the community on him. He said he’s amazed by the annual Avenue of Flags.

“The community is very close,” Sparks said. “And they honor their veterans, and that’s amazing. So much of this country needs to take this town as an example; they really do.”

Bates said they were folding only half of the more than 200 which flew around the courthouse and Veterans Memorial Park. He said he's thankful to the honor guard in Lincoln for folding the others.

Bates said they’ll be returning the flags next week on Feb. 23, 24 25 and 26.

