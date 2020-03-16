Retirement facilities discourage visitors amid coronavirus concerns

Gloystein-Klatt and Michelle Mayfield, director of sales and marketing at Homestead House, both said they are taking similar actions to Good Samaritan, but that currently meals and events only among residents are still encouraged.

“We’ve postponed or canceled all of those events that would include any outside visitors,” Mayfield said. “Especially now since they can’t have visitors, we’ve got to try and occupy their time a little bit more, so we’re going to be actually ramping that up with just our staff.”

Gloystein-Klatt said The Kensington’s marketing events and tours have been canceled for the time being, and Mayfield said Homestead House is not currently having new residents move in until further notice.

As of Sunday, 18 COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Three cases are confirmed coronavirus cases, and 15 are presumed positive while further monitoring and testing takes place. The first case was confirmed Friday, March 6.