Retirement facilities discourage visitors amid coronavirus concerns

The Center for Disease Control has stated adults over age 60 and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at greater risk should they contract the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.
To combat this, area senior living facilities have taken elevated precautions for residents’ safety.
Robin Gascon, Director of Resource Development and Marketing at Good Samaritan in Beatrice, said they are following recommendations from the CDC and American Healthcare Association. This includes increasing the amount of hand washing and routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Gascon said employees and other health professionals are being screened for COVID-19 upon entering the buildings.
“We are also limiting visitation to end of life or related-type residents,” Gascon said. “Other than that, we’re asking all other social visits and activities to cease at this time.”
Gascon said residents are encouraged to only meet one-on-one and eat meals in their rooms, and that friends and family contact them by phone, video calling or social media.
“We want to make sure everyone still knows they’re very much loved and that family members are still thinking about them, even though we’re kind of in a strange situation currently,” Ashley Gloystein-Klatt, National Marketing Director for Agemark Senior Living, who owns the Kensington Senior Living Facility in Beatrice, said.
Gloystein-Klatt and Michelle Mayfield, director of sales and marketing at Homestead House, both said they are taking similar actions to Good Samaritan, but that currently meals and events only among residents are still encouraged.
“We’ve postponed or canceled all of those events that would include any outside visitors,” Mayfield said. “Especially now since they can’t have visitors, we’ve got to try and occupy their time a little bit more, so we’re going to be actually ramping that up with just our staff.”
Gloystein-Klatt said The Kensington’s marketing events and tours have been canceled for the time being, and Mayfield said Homestead House is not currently having new residents move in until further notice.
As of Sunday, 18 COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Three cases are confirmed coronavirus cases, and 15 are presumed positive while further monitoring and testing takes place. The first case was confirmed Friday, March 6.
The CDC recommends washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using an alcohol- based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available, avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying at home when sick, covering one’s mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“I know that right now this situation really is just unprecedented,” Gloystein-Klatt said. “I’m certain that everyone is just really, really trying to keep the health and safety of residents a top priority.”