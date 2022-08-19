Ribbon cutting held for area ball field

A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony was held on Thursday evening at Hannibal Park for Kiwanis Field.

The Beatrice Noon Kiwanis club donated $40,000 to the City of Beatrice in the spring in recognition of the 100th Anniversary of Kiwanis.

“Hannibal Park is a great facility. The ballparks bring a lot of people to our community and that has an economic impact,” said Mayor Stan Wirth. “The community is ultimately the benefactor of the donation from the Kiwanis Club."

Roger Harris, Kiwanis member, spoke on behalf of the 100th Anniversary committee.

“This renovation project of the field represents our 100 years of service to Beatrice and surrounding communities specifically with our mission to benefit youth,” said Harris. “Several people made this project successful."

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, members of the Beatrice City Council, members of the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis, Beatrice High School Key Club members and the Beatrice Girls Softball Team and coaches participated in the ceremony at Kiwanis Field.