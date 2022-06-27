Ribfest draws crowds to downtown

Thousands of people made their way to downtown Beatrice Saturday for the annual Ribfest event.

A Homestead Days tradition for around 15 years, Ribfest was hosted by Main Street Beatrice. Main Street Director Michael Sothan said attendance typically nears 2,000 people, and he was expecting a strong turnout in 2022.

“It’s definitely a great year for it,” Sothan said. “The weather is perfect. We’re just really excited to have Ribfest back in Beatrice. We’ve got four different barbecue vendors. We’ve got great bands and we’re excited that this event was able to be put on for the community during Homestead Days.”

This marked the second year the event was held at Stone Hollow Brewing at Second and Court streets downtown.

Bryon Belding of Stone Hollow said the location has been a good one for the event.

“We have lots of drinks on tap and different barbecue vendors,” he said. “It’s been great partnering with Main Street. We’ve been steadily bringing in more and more crowds and it’s just a fun event.”

Morgan Fox, Main Street marketing and events coordinator, said Ribfest has a broad appeal, and offers something for everyone.

“It’s the relaxed atmosphere and the general sense of community, having everyone gather down here,” she said. “With all the different options they can stay and hang with their friends and family for a long time. There’s plenty to do and it’s a really nice summer evening.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0