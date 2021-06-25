Ricketts discusses opposition to conservation plan

More than 100 people attended a town hall in rural Gage County to hear Gov. Pete Ricketts warn about a potential loss of land rights under the proposed 30 x 30 plan.
Called a “land grab” by Ricketts during the presentation, the 30 x 30 program is a plan to permanently protect 30% of America’s land and oceans by 2030, and was adopted by President Joe Biden through Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” and signed Jan. 27, 2021.
The 4 Generations Barn north of Pickrell was one of a handful of stops across the state where Ricketts spoke to concerned citizens about the consequences of conservation.
“This is being directed by the environmental groups,” he said. “They did change one word, instead of preserve they want to conserve, but they won’t define what conserve means. That’s part of the problem with this whole 30 x 30 plan. They’re being very vague on the details. According to their own numbers, 12% of the United States is in conservation right now. To get to 30% you’d have to add on 440 million acres. To put that into perspective, that’s nine states of Nebraska.”
Ricketts said he supports the idea of land conservation, but stressed that anyone participating in conservation easements should read their agreements closely and make sure there is an end date with any contract.
In April, Ricketts and 14 other governors joined in submitting a letter to the Biden Administration addressing concerns with 30 x 30, and questioning how they plan to implement it.
Ricketts stressed on Thursday that local governments should follow their lead and pass a resolution formally opposing 30 x 30.
“Pass resolutions opposing 30 x 30,” he said. “If you pass that resolution, that sends a message to Washington D.C. that we oppose your plan. Talk to your counties, talk to your school boards, talk to your NRDs. We actually have 42 counties now that have passed resolutions against 30x30. I think four NRDs have done it, as well.”
Following the hour-long presentation, which also included speeches from Ashley Mason with Patriots of Gage County, Gage County Board Member Emily Haxby, Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer and state senators Myron Dorn and Julie Slama, Ricketts spent around 20 minutes taking questions from the audience.
Democrat Gage County Board member Don Schuller used his time to point out that many in Gage County have benefited from conservation easements over the years.
“I can see the reasoning to be concerned, but on the other side the government has put millions, if not billions, of dollars into Nebraska and Gage County,” he said. “Every farmer here has accepted federal money to do conservation work… It’s been beneficial and it’s helped the local economy. Aren’t we walking a fine line here by opposing something we do not know for sure?”
Ricketts responded by saying there are too many unknowns involved with the plan, and too much land at stake.
“I think we absolutely have to oppose the possibility of 30% of our land being put into conservation,” he said. “If your CRP land is up for renewal, make sure you read the agreement. Make sure you don’t sign anything you don’t want to sign up for.”
Earlier on Thursday, Ricketts signed an executive order that requires state agencies under the governor's control to stop providing money or staff support for any projects involving permanent conservation easements.
It also puts an 18-month hold on state protections for new endangered species and directs the Department of Agriculture to publicize which local governments have taken positions opposing or supporting the Biden administration's goal of conserving 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030.
Ricketts also ordered the state Department of Revenue to hold at least three workshops to help county officials understand the property tax consequences of conservation and preservation easements and their ability to reject easements that conflict with local land-use plans. He also ordered the department to build an inventory of conservation easements across the state.