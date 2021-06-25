Ricketts discusses opposition to conservation plan

In April, Ricketts and 14 other governors joined in submitting a letter to the Biden Administration addressing concerns with 30 x 30, and questioning how they plan to implement it.

Ricketts stressed on Thursday that local governments should follow their lead and pass a resolution formally opposing 30 x 30.

“Pass resolutions opposing 30 x 30,” he said. “If you pass that resolution, that sends a message to Washington D.C. that we oppose your plan. Talk to your counties, talk to your school boards, talk to your NRDs. We actually have 42 counties now that have passed resolutions against 30x30. I think four NRDs have done it, as well.”

Following the hour-long presentation, which also included speeches from Ashley Mason with Patriots of Gage County, Gage County Board Member Emily Haxby, Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer and state senators Myron Dorn and Julie Slama, Ricketts spent around 20 minutes taking questions from the audience.

Democrat Gage County Board member Don Schuller used his time to point out that many in Gage County have benefited from conservation easements over the years.