Ricketts to discuss 30x30 plan with Gage County

“If you restrict 30% of this land from agricultural use, that puts more pressure on the remaining land to be more productive,” Ricketts said. “It would drive up land prices, making it more difficult for young farmers and ranchers to get in. It’ll mean property taxes would go up. It would mean food prices would go up. So this plan has all sorts of consequences for our state, the nation and even the world, depending on how they try to implement it.”

In April, Ricketts and 14 other governors to joined in submitting a letter to the Biden Administration addressing the aforementioned concerns with 30x30, and questioning how they plan to implement it. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the attorney general of Kansas issued their own letter of concern, and Nebraska’s largest farm group, the Farm Bureau, also expressed worry, and called for giving farm groups a voice in the plan.

