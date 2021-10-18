River access project nearing completion along West Court Street

A project aiming to give people access to the Big Blue River in Beatrice is nearly finished.

Work started on the Big Blue River access project in August, and consists primarily of a dock area on the southwest side of the West Court Street bridge in Beatrice.

City Engineer James Burroughs provided an update on the project during the latest Board of Public Works meeting, where he said it’s nearing completion.

“All the grading has been completed on that,” he said. “The storm sewer inlet, new check valves installed, concrete headwalls installed… The only thing we really have left to do right now is to put the final rock for the roadway itself down and then we should be pretty well complete on that project. Hopefully we got everything down before this last little rain and will see everything starting to grow there pretty quick on the banks.”

The project is one that’s been in the works for several years, and officials are pleased to see it ready to be put into service.

“These types of projects can certainly take a long period of time and it’s exciting to really see it coming to completion now and being fully ready for people to utilize with the upcoming season next spring,” said Michael Sothan, director of Main Street Beatrice. “We’re really thankful the city of Beatrice sees value in river recreation.”

Officials hope the river access point will increase tourism to the area by drawing those interested in water sports, such as kayaking and fishing.

They would like to eventually add more river access points along the river where kayakers can leave the water.

Large pipes at the site are to extend the storm water drain that drains in the river and a check valve is in the pipe to prevent or slow river water from backing up into the pipe.

City officials hope the result of this will be less risk of the bridge being closed in the event of flooding.

“It’s one of those additions to the community that is definitely designed in a way to stand the test of time with flooding and things,” Sothan said. “It’s always going to be subject to those types of issues but was really designed to mitigate that as best as possible.”

In July, the Beatrice City Council approved paying $155,597.26 to Lottman Construction for the project

