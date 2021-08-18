Road crews to replace Homestead signs in area Thursday

Signs throughout the area advertising Gage County’s National Park Service site are expected to be changed Thursday by the state.
Road crews with the Nebraska Department of Transportation will be in the area replacing the current signs for Homestead National Monument of America with signs bearing the park’s new name, Homestead National Historical Park.
Crews are expected to be out around the NPS site west of Beatrice on Highway 4 to replace the signs.
“Changing the name of this National Park Service unit from Homestead National Monument of America to Homestead National Historical Park, better represents the many cultural, natural, and recreational features visitors will find here,” said Park Superintendent Mark Engler. “We invite you to explore, recreate and learn at Homestead National Historical Park.”
The update comes one week after a celebration was held to recognize the name change.
Legislation renaming the National Park Service site was signed into law in January.
The bill was introduced by Congressman Adrian Smith, who told representatives that the word “monument” evokes images of a single statue, or natural feature, which does not fit the description of Homestead.The National Park Service site features a heritage museum, education center, hiking trails and 100 acres of restored tallgrass prairie.
Rich Hovendick, Vice President of the Friends of Homestead, previously said the bill was first introduced around 2009, but did not get out of committee.
The Homestead Act of 1862, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln, allowed American citizens to earn ownership of a portion of the vast public lands in the western United States that was owned by the federal government. Homestead National Historical Park was established to commemorate the first claim under the Homestead Act.
By the time the Homestead Act ended, more than 270 million acres were distributed, and there were approximately four million claims for land filed. The first homestead claim was by Daniel Freeman on land where Homestead is now located.
Homestead attracted an estimated 61,000 visitors in 2019 alone, and 70,000 visitors to Gage County in 2018. The previous year eclipsed all others when an all-time attendance record of 123,400 visitors was set in 2017.