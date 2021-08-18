Road crews to replace Homestead signs in area Thursday

Signs throughout the area advertising Gage County’s National Park Service site are expected to be changed Thursday by the state.

Road crews with the Nebraska Department of Transportation will be in the area replacing the current signs for Homestead National Monument of America with signs bearing the park’s new name, Homestead National Historical Park.

Crews are expected to be out around the NPS site west of Beatrice on Highway 4 to replace the signs.

“Changing the name of this National Park Service unit from Homestead National Monument of America to Homestead National Historical Park, better represents the many cultural, natural, and recreational features visitors will find here,” said Park Superintendent Mark Engler. “We invite you to explore, recreate and learn at Homestead National Historical Park.”

The update comes one week after a celebration was held to recognize the name change.

Legislation renaming the National Park Service site was signed into law in January.