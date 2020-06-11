Robbery suspect arrested by police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of two suspects believed to have been involved in an armed robbery was arrested by Beatrice police.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday an armed robbery was reported in the 600 block of Garden Street.

Arrest documents state that two victims were in the residence at the time and heard a loud banging on the door before it was kicked open and two men wearing masks entered the residence.

The men were allegedly armed with a knife and bat.

One of the suspects was identified as 19-year-old Dalton N. Blair of Beatrice.

Blair was taken to the police department, where he stated he didn’t know what was going to happen when the two men went to the residence, and it was the other man who kicked the door in.

Blair allegedly told police he took approximately four grams of marijuana while the other man took around $1,000 from the residence.

Blair was arrested for robbery, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assault.

