Actors from Beatrice High School will be taking the stage this weekend performing Robin Hood and His Merry Men by Richard Gremel.

Director and teacher Emily Brumond said it’s a spoof.

“There are some wall breaks and interaction with the audience,” she said. “There are even multiple times that there will be characters wandering around in the audience.”

Brumond said it will be interactive and fun for all ages.

“I was really looking for something for families,” she said.

Approximately 45 students are involved in the play and over half are actors on stage.

“These kids are phenomenal,” she said. “They are just a really fun. They’ve been working really hard to put on a great show. “

Brumond said the theatre program has grown over the last few years and is moving in a positive direction.

Dalton Lueders is playing Robin Hood.

“It’s been fun to improvise some of my lines,” he said.

The junior said he has been in other productions in the past, but has had a hard time memorizing all of his lengthy speeches in the play.

Senior Kristyanna Dibbles is playing Duncan who is adventurous young man.

“This has been a difficult role for me,” she said. “I’ve never played a male role, but I have extreme commitment and cut off about six inches of my hair.”

Savannah Given is playing a guard in the play. She said she has had fun.

“It’s enough of a role that I can express myself, but not so much that I can’t have fun with my friends,” she said.

Given will be graduating in May and is considering going to Peru State College as a theatre major or education.

Alex Venneman is the narrator for the play.

“My character is kind of special,” he said. “I’m on stage the entire time. My character moves from excitement to angry.

“Most of my acting is through my facial expressions and my body language. That has been the most fun because it’s a new experience for me.”

Delores Stanosheck is a junior and is playing two roles. She said it’s been fun as the characters are different.

“I’m playing Lady Gertrude and a merry man as a part of the gang,” she said. “Lady Gertrude is more pristine and proper while the other role is kind of goofy. I’ve enjoyed doing both.”

Performances will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hevelone Center. Tickets are sold at the door and are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Activity passes are also accepted.