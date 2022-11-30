Rolla Rena celebrates milestone anniversary

The Rolla Rena is celebrating 50 years of providing skating entertainment in Beatrice this year.

Dean Doyle had the skating rink built around June 1972. Chris and Bonnie Baete, the current owners, started running the business in September 1997. They purchased the Rolla Rena in 2000.

“It’s always been about the kids. We’ve seen kids grow up and now they are bringing their kids,” said Chris.

Chris said he was not really a “rink rat” when he was a kid, but he was at the Rolla Rena quite a bit.

“I enjoyed the skating, the music, and the friendships," he said.

Bonnie said the Rolla Rena is the only one in a large area.

“We see a lot of kids from Marysville, Kan. and from Lincoln," she said. "Especially during the 50th year celebration, we are seeing new faces all the time."

Chris said that he’s seen kids evolve from not wanting to put skates on to owning their own and being frequent skaters.

“There are a lot of kids here in Beatrice that are here every session we are open and we’re getting a lot of 'non-skaters' that come just to hang out,” said Bonnie.

Farren Hartung said she went to the Rolla Rena a lot when she was growing up and now her children are going to skate.

"Some of my favorite memories are from when they would do sleep overs in the Rolla Rena," she said. "You could go skating and then spend the night. My friends and I always thought that was the most exciting thing.

"I also remember when "Racin' Jason worked there. He made it so much fun. "I also remember the mummy wrap game around Halloween which was a favorite of mine and they still do it today."

Hartung said Bonnie and Chris always made it like a second home for her and a lot of her friends.

Brittany Roberts said some of her best memories were of hanging out with friends without parents.

"My son, Andyn, goes all the time now. He loves skating, the games and being with friends," she said.

The Baetes said they have seen some changes over the years they have ran the Rolla Rena, but some things have stayed the same. The price of admission has not changed from $5 since before 1997.

Bonnie said she also keeps the price of concessions low.

“We want to keep it affordable for the kids to be able to come and enjoy the Rolla Rena," she said. "It’s more important for us to provide entertainment than to make a fortune.”

“The quality of the skates are not the same as years ago, but I think 2/3 of the skates in our case have been here for 50 years,” Chris added.

The method of playing the music has changed in the 50 years since they opened. Chris said there were records, cassette tapes and CDs.

“Now we use a digital subscription service which is cheaper and easier for us to use. We also have a video screen,” said Chris. “On a busy night we have close to 200 skaters. We have had a lot of birthday parties, too."

During the time that the Rolla Rena was closed during COVID they painted and updated some of the fixtures.

Bonnie said their children, Kirsten, Jayden and Raven, grew up at the Rolla Rena. Nieces, nephews and now grandkids have learned to skate and have worked at the skating rink.

“It takes a lot of time and can be a lot of work,” said Bonnie.

“We’re trying to groom some people to think about taking over in the future. We want to sell it to someone who is going to take over as a skating rink,” said Bonnie.

Chris is also employed at UPS and Bonnie works with Beatrice Public Schools.

The Rolla Rena has specials every month throughout 2022 as a part of the 50 year celebration.