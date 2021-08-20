Rollover slows traffic on Highway 77 Friday

Traffic was stalled on Highway 77 Friday afternoon following a rollover south of Cortland.

The wreck occurred at around 12:30 p.m. roughly two miles south of Cortland, when a truck with a load of dirt rolled onto its side.

Gage County deputies at the scene believed the truck was in the process of dumping dirt on the east side of the highway when it rolled.

A ladder was used to extricate the driver, who was able to walk to an ambulance for observation. The extent of his injuries was unknown at the scene, and the matter is under investigation.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Cortland QRT and Clatonia Rescue responded to the call.

