Running club holds 12th annual Healthy Hearts Run

Red wine and dark chocolate aren’t the only things keeping the hearts of Beatrice healthy this February.

More than seventy people participated in the 12th annual Healthy Hearts Run, put on by the Homestead Running Club.

Friends, couples, children and dogs galloped and walked on the limestone trail across the street from the Beatrice American Legion Club, braving the sub-freezing temperatures of Saturday’s early afternoon.

Timoree Klingler, who helped organize the event, said the Healthy Hearts Race helps get people active and involved in the community. Klingler said February, Heart Month, is the perfect time to hold it despite the cold.

“Running is one of the best cardiovascular activities you can do,” Klingler said. “It helps your hearts in many ways. It helps your heart feel good because you’re with people who care about you. There’s so many fitness benefits, and it just make you feel good.”

Klingler she made most of her friends through the running club after she moved to Beatrice.

“We always say, there’s a pace and a place for everyone,” she said. “The best thing about running is the only person you’re really trying to beat is yourself. It’s really nice when there are people you can be around. Everyone is very supportive of each other. Sometimes you might be having the worst day, and you go meet your friends for a run. And everything is better by the time it’s done.”

Registration for the run cost $20 for 1 mile, $30 for the 5K and $55 for the 5K couple division. The cost included a shirt, which participants could opt out of to subtract $10 from their registration.

Proceeds for the event went to Mother to Mother Ministry of Beatrice, a social service organization that aims to provide a network of support and mentoring for women and families in the community.

Diane Courtney, the board chair and former coordinator of Mother to Mother Ministry, said the organization is vital for families.

“One of the big things for moms, I think, is it can be hard for them to make healthy relationships and get support,” Courtney said. “So this organization is a great way for that… We focus on support and fostering healthy family relationships. And we offer the tangible support with diapers and wipes and clothes and those sorts of things.”

Courtney said Mother to Mother Ministry serves 30 to 50 mothers and families every month. The organization hosts a number of events, including a story time every Thursday. Courtney said those kind of events allow for mothers and their children to gather in community together.

Klingler said she was happy to see the proceeds going to Mother to Mother Ministry and said the Healthy Hearts Run was a success. She said the Homestead Running Club is always open to new members, and you can reach the group on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0