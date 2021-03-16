Rural fire department contributes $100,000 to new station

In February, the city council approved having Terracon Consultants perform geotechnical engineering services at the site so that Zephyr Towers could erect a roughly 100 foot tall communications tower.

Hampton Construction has also been working to complete installation of the station’s roof.

“Hampton’s doing a great job of plugging away, and it will be nice to once again get a few weeks of dry, nice weather, get the rest of the roof on and just keep going forward,” Daake said.

"I think once they get a little more of the brick done on the south side, second floor, then I think the plan is to be able to put the roof on that portion of the building, get the trusses up there and get that roof in, which then allows them to enclose things and work inside...Between the cold weather, the snow and the rain there has been some impact on the schedule, but at this point they believe they're still on schedule," City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said.

Aerial progress photos have been posted on the city’s website and social media.

The website also has a video from the building’s architect, JEO Consulting Group, which shows a 3D model of what the building should look like once it’s completed. The project’s estimated completion date is September of this year.