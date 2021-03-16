Rural fire department contributes $100,000 to new station

The rainy weather hasn’t stopped updates to the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue station.
On Monday evening, the Beatrice Rural Fire Protection District entered an interlocal cooperation act agreement with the city to contribute $100,000 toward construction costs for the project.
“It was brought to us to ask for a contribution to this,” Beatrice Rural Fire Chief Matt Langley said. “We took it back to our board and had meetings, they heard from tax payers and they want to continue this current working relationship that we have. Everything works very well. So with that, the board decided to go ahead and make a contribution to the construction of the department in hopes that we can continue our working relationship that works well for our department, and most importantly it works very well for the people that we serve in our district.”
Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said they have co-occupied space with rural fire department in the current station location in the lower level of the city auditorium for a number of years.
“We’ve had a very long-term relationship, a cooperation of sharing the station and responding on calls together,” Daake said. “I just thought this was a really nice gesture since they’ll be co-occupying the new station with us. That will kind of help with some of the expenses. Obviously, they’ll still have the same trucks that they’ve got now, but they’re going to have a much improved storage/office space.”
In February, the city council approved having Terracon Consultants perform geotechnical engineering services at the site so that Zephyr Towers could erect a roughly 100 foot tall communications tower.
Hampton Construction has also been working to complete installation of the station’s roof.
“Hampton’s doing a great job of plugging away, and it will be nice to once again get a few weeks of dry, nice weather, get the rest of the roof on and just keep going forward,” Daake said.
"I think once they get a little more of the brick done on the south side, second floor, then I think the plan is to be able to put the roof on that portion of the building, get the trusses up there and get that roof in, which then allows them to enclose things and work inside...Between the cold weather, the snow and the rain there has been some impact on the schedule, but at this point they believe they're still on schedule," City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said.
Aerial progress photos have been posted on the city’s website and social media.
The website also has a video from the building’s architect, JEO Consulting Group, which shows a 3D model of what the building should look like once it’s completed. The project’s estimated completion date is September of this year.
Plans for a new station goes back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station.
In 1965, when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved into the auditorium, the department had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
The current apparatus bay, where vehicles and equipment are kept, is around 6,000 square feet. The new station will have an apparatus bay with around 16,000 square feet.
During the groundbreaking video, which was held mostly online due to COVID-19, Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth noted that this is the first time the station will have a building with infrastructure meant for them, as the station has previously only been in locations that were already built.