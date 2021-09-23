Saline County Historical Society promotes heritage

“Everything is donated, we do not accept stuff on loan,” Kasper said. “We have people sign an agreement when they give it to us that it becomes the property of the historical society. We try to be very cautious and treat everything as an artifact. We’re to the point now where we have a lot of room but are getting to where we can be choosey. So many people nowadays in their early 70s, over the years they collected what they thought to them were antiques and collectibles and memorabilia. Now they’re down sizing and their kids don’t want that, so we’ve had a lot of people donate to the museum.”