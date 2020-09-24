Salon opens in Beatrice

A new salon in Beatrice is aiming to provide a variety of services for men and women, alike.
The Shop opened for business in late July, offering haircuts, coloring, waxing, full sets of acrylic nails, fills, shellac, nail dip, manicures, and pedicures.
Owner and Beatrice native Jess Hausman said she has nearly 22 years of experience, and The Shop is the first business she’s owned.
The location was previously owned by Karen Dodge, who operated from the shop for around six years.
“I have worked in Beatrice before at other salons but this opportunity came up,” Hausman said. “Karen ran this barber shop here and was getting to the point where she wanted to semi-retire, so an opportunity just came up. She’s been great. Everything went really smooth.
"Karen has been a good pillar in the community for a long time. She served a lot of guys around here with haircuts and has a great clientele and following. She’s been somebody in the community everybody knows."
In addition to the transition, Hausman said starting a business in the midst of a pandemic that shut down many businesses this summer was also surprisingly smooth.
“I can’t say that I’ve experienced any hiccups at all,” she said. “With the shutdown I think people were more appreciative of their hairdressers and people in service. You don’t realize what you have until it’s gone. I guess it wasn’t really a worry of mine to go into businesses during this pandemic, I just pray and thank God for the work and opportunities.”
While the customer base has remained strong, she added getting supplies has posed a challenge as many items are in short supply.
Hausman said her workload is evenly split between hair and nails, and she specializes in unique nail designs.
"It’s been great so far," Hausman said. "I’m really thankful for the support and we’ve got a lot of good people out there being supportive and loyal. That definitely matters when you’re doing this kind of business."
The Shop is located at 301 S. Sixth St. in Beatrice. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 402-228-0505 or messaging The Shop’s Facebook page.
