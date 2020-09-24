Salon opens in Beatrice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new salon in Beatrice is aiming to provide a variety of services for men and women, alike.

The Shop opened for business in late July, offering haircuts, coloring, waxing, full sets of acrylic nails, fills, shellac, nail dip, manicures, and pedicures.

Owner and Beatrice native Jess Hausman said she has nearly 22 years of experience, and The Shop is the first business she’s owned.

The location was previously owned by Karen Dodge, who operated from the shop for around six years.

“I have worked in Beatrice before at other salons but this opportunity came up,” Hausman said. “Karen ran this barber shop here and was getting to the point where she wanted to semi-retire, so an opportunity just came up. She’s been great. Everything went really smooth.

"Karen has been a good pillar in the community for a long time. She served a lot of guys around here with haircuts and has a great clientele and following. She’s been somebody in the community everybody knows."

In addition to the transition, Hausman said starting a business in the midst of a pandemic that shut down many businesses this summer was also surprisingly smooth.