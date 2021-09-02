Salvation Army of Beatrice welcomes new administrator

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since starting in August, Burris said they’ve changed the food pantry to allow families to utilize it once a month instead of twice a year. She said they’ve also extended hours to 9a.m.-4p.m. Monday through Friday to allow them to better serve the community.

As fall approaches, the Salvation Army is also preparing to host their annual Thanksgiving meal for those who cannot afford it or otherwise have no place to go, and toy donations and the Red Kettle Campaign to help families celebrate Christmas.

“With COVID, it might be a little bit more extreme. We’re preparing for a bigger turnout this year…Our new kettle goal for this year is going to be $40,000. We’ve increased that by $10,000, because we need to get things moving here in Beatrice,” Burris said. “Services cost more, so in order for us to effectively help the people here in Beatrice, we need to have that goal coming up.”

Those who shop at the thrift store can expect to see some changes as well, as Burris said they plan to remodel this winter or next spring.