Salvation Army of Beatrice welcomes new administrator

The Salvation Army of Beatrice welcomed a new administrator and pastor last month, who is working hard to ensure the organization continues to provide for the community.
Hope Burris has worked for the Salvation Army in different capacities for 23 years now, 12 of which as an officer. For the last seven years she’s worked at several Salvation Army locations in the Kansas City metro area as a chaplain for social service programs, a youth and family minister director, and an emergency assistance case manager.
Burris said she received a call from a leader in Chicago asking if she would come to Beatrice and help run the thrift store and church run efficiently and effectively.
“We are not just a thrift store,” Burris said. “In fact, our founder William Booth in 1865 started the Salvation Army as a church first, and then we just integrated social services and then our thrift stores to help support our social service ministry and our church ministry here. That’s why we have our thrift stores. But we do all kinds of things. We have Sunday worship services, we have mid-week meetings for youth, families, men and women to come out on Wednesday nights. So we do a lot of things at the Salvation Army.”
Recently, the Salvation Army was able to provide 88 backpacks full of school supplies to local students, as they have for many years before.
Since starting in August, Burris said they’ve changed the food pantry to allow families to utilize it once a month instead of twice a year. She said they’ve also extended hours to 9a.m.-4p.m. Monday through Friday to allow them to better serve the community.
As fall approaches, the Salvation Army is also preparing to host their annual Thanksgiving meal for those who cannot afford it or otherwise have no place to go, and toy donations and the Red Kettle Campaign to help families celebrate Christmas.
“With COVID, it might be a little bit more extreme. We’re preparing for a bigger turnout this year…Our new kettle goal for this year is going to be $40,000. We’ve increased that by $10,000, because we need to get things moving here in Beatrice,” Burris said. “Services cost more, so in order for us to effectively help the people here in Beatrice, we need to have that goal coming up.”
Those who shop at the thrift store can expect to see some changes as well, as Burris said they plan to remodel this winter or next spring.
“I’m excited about that,” Burris said. “We’re going to change things around, add more shelving, add more racks, those kinds of things in our thrift store, and overall just increase our presence here so that people remember that we’re here to help, if they have a time where they’re in need or crisis.”