With temperatures expected to reach over 100 degrees next week, the fans given to The Salvation Army from a drive recently hosted by Westlake Ace Hardware are just in time.

During the drive, which was held May 30 to June 18, customers were asked to round up their purchase at the register to help provide fans to people in need.

This year customers in Beatrice donated $934 resulting in 57 box fans which were given to The Salvation Army for distribution.

Beatrice Westlake Ace Hardware General Manager Alan Kulhanek said it has been a partnership that has been happening for several years.

“We’ve done the drive for several years,” he said. “All the fans will help people in the local community. This is just another thing that we do to benefit the communities we are a part of and help where we can.”

Westlake Ace Hardware vice president and COO Andy Schmitt said in a written statement that service is one of the core values of the company.

“Service is one of our values, and the fan drive is just one of the many ways we serve our stores’ communities.”

Salvation Army Ruth Horton said they were grateful for the fans.

“We are very grateful every year for the assistance,” she said. “The fans will be available on Thursday, July 20 for families to pick up in the office area.”

The fans will be distributed with a short application and only one per family is allowed. They are available first-come-first-serve until they are gone.