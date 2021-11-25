Salvation Army seeking bell ringers

The holiday season is in full swing, and the Salvation Army of Beatrice is seeking volunteer bell ringers to reach its annual fundraising goal.

Hope Burris, Salvation Army administrator and pastor, said the group has a $35,000 fundraising goal it depends on volunteers to reach.

“The need is really great, especially the need of volunteers to come fill our slots,” she said. “We started ringing the 19th and will ring all the way up to Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. We need groups, families, school classes and those kind of things to help ease some of the stress on the schedule.”

Burris said there are currently four paid seasonal workers who function as bell ringers at places like Sun Mart, Russ’s Market and Walmart.

So far groups like the Sertoma Club, 4-H members and area realtors have volunteered to ring, with groups taking one of six locations for a day.

Burris said a typical location on a good day can generate up to $600, with all the funds raised staying local in Gage County.

“It is a great opportunity for groups or families to teach their children on how to give back to the community in which they live,” she said. “I’ve volunteered myself and it’s so rewarding when you see people donate money and wish them a happy holidays. It’s a really good, spirit-filled feelings when you’re able to give back a couple hours a day or a whole day.”

Burris said the easiest way to sign up as a volunteer is to visit registertoring.com. From there, volunteers can enter their zip code and see what locations and shifts are available.

Interested volunteers can also contact the Salvation Army in Beatrice at 402-223-3341.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0