Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army in Beatrice will host its annual Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday for the community.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center with delivery and curbside pick-up available.

Hope Burris, Administrator and Pastor at the Salvation Army, said they were preparing turkey and all of the traditional fixings. There are no income guidelines to participate.

“We just want to make sure everyone who wants a hot meal can enjoy it with great fellowship,” Burris said.

She said elderly or disabled can call the Salvation Army and schedule a delivery. Curbside pick-up is also available for as many as needed in their family.

“We need a lot of volunteers and not just for our Thanksgiving meal, but also for the Christmas bell ringing season,” she said. “It’s hard to find bell ringers when it’s cold outside, but it’s so helpful.”

She said that all the money raised in Gage County in the kettles or the thrift store stay in the county.

“The money is used for programming and food boxes,” she said.

Burris said they are also looking for non-perishable food items for the food pantry.

“We serve an average of 160 families per week which is a 75% increase from last year,” she said.

She noted that the Salvation Army is planning to do Christmas food boxes. The families get a turkey and other need food items.

Children can also qualify to receive gifts from the Angel Trees which are at The Mall and Walmart.

Burris said the tree in the parking lot will show the progress that is being made in the fundraising goals.

“Everyone in the community will know how they can help the Salvation Army,” she said. “Anyone who wants to volunteer for bell ringing as a group, family or individual can go to registertoring.com or they can call 402-223-3341.”

The same number can be used to call for delivery of the Thanksgiving meal, arrange for curbside pick-up or volunteer. The Salvation Army is located at 120 S. 7th Street.