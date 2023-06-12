Sam Wymore Days started on Friday with a block party from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Wymore.

Children and families enjoyed the evening with carnival games and bounce houses. A water slide, fire hydrant and baseball toss left kids soaking wet. Some children and young adults tried their luck with a mechanical bull.

Several local organizations provided free popcorn and ice cream. Food trucks were also on site.

A Little Tuggers Tractor Pull was also held.

Some adults visited the beer garden with Jake Kloefkorn performing on Friday evening.

Saturday’s events included a pancake feed, a run / walk one mile or 5K. The parade, free swim and garden tractor pull was held on Saturday throughout the day.

The flea market was open all three days of the community festival.

The weekend’s events concluded with a three-man golf tournament.