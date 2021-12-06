Santa Claus attends Beatrice preschool breakfast

The Beatrice Community Preschool hosted a family holiday event on Saturday morning.

The morning included crafts, breakfast and a visit with Santa Claus.

Missy Timmerman, Director of Early Childhood Education with Beatrice Public Schools, said this was the fifth year of the event, and the most popular.

“The first year we started was because of a parent’s idea from the advisory committee,” she said. “The first year we served 70 families and this year has been well over 300 families that have attended.

“We try to change the crafts up every year, but of course Santa is the main event.”

Parents helped their children make Santa Finders, bags to carry their crafts, a cracker snack, Grinch ornaments and the Beatrice High School Key Club members handed out Grinch dust and candy canes.

The Homestead Early Risers Kiwanis Club prepared and served a pancake breakfast.

“We love being able to serve the children and families in Beatrice,” said Ed Ankrom, Kiwanis member. “This is a great opportunity for our Kiwanis club to help them start the day of activities in a fun way.”

The Beatrice Community Preschool has 251 children enrolled in the program.

“We work collaboratively with Beatrice Head Start,” Timmerman said. “It’s a great group of people working together to serve our community.”

