Nearly 3,000 electric customers were without power in Beatrice as severe storms moved through the area Saturday morning.

The storms that brought wind gusts of up to 80 mph rolled into town at around 8 a.m.

Beatrice electric department superintendent Pat Feist said the storm cut off power to 2,998 customers.

“I had the crews in all day Saturday and into the night,” he said. “When they were sent home we still had 33 customers without power. Those were all back on (Sunday) afternoon. Most of the damage was from trees coming down onto power lines.

Feist said there wasn’t a dollar figure associated with the damage as of Monday, but added a lot of the work had to be done in no-access alleys were work was slow going since crews couldn't get equipment to some areas.

“It was definitely a bad storm and we had a lot of damage,” Feist said. “It’s something we deal with from time to time. The guys did a great job in pretty difficult conditions.”

Following the storm, the city set up a drop-off site for tree limbs and branches at First and Ella streets.

The storm also promoted organizers of the Gage County Fair to postpone the annual Eve of Destruction that was scheduled for Saturday night.

That event is now planned to be held Saturday, Aug. 5.