Scaled back Relay for Life coming to Gage County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many events to a halt this year, but the Gage County Relay for Life will still take place this weekend.

Originally scheduled for April, the event will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the Gage County Fairgrounds.

“It will be different this year,” said Relay for Life lead coordinator Corinne Koch.” We are thankful at least that we get to do something. A lot of the events had to do virtual relays, so we’re just glad that we can at least do the luminaria drive-through and the online auction.”

The online auction can be found at 32auctions.com/gagerfl and the auction will close Friday at 5 p.m.

With decreased funding, concerns are mounting about the impact on patient services.

“ACS still provides help for families and does research so we need everybody’s help to continue this mission,” Koch said.

Absent from Relay for Life will be the annual walk around the track. People driving through are encouraged to stay in their vehicles while viewing, and to bring masks to wear if they need to step out of their vehicles.