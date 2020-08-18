Scaled back Relay for Life coming to Gage County

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many events to a halt this year, but the Gage County Relay for Life will still take place this weekend.
Originally scheduled for April, the event will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the Gage County Fairgrounds.
“It will be different this year,” said Relay for Life lead coordinator Corinne Koch.” We are thankful at least that we get to do something. A lot of the events had to do virtual relays, so we’re just glad that we can at least do the luminaria drive-through and the online auction.”
The online auction can be found at 32auctions.com/gagerfl and the auction will close Friday at 5 p.m.
With decreased funding, concerns are mounting about the impact on patient services.
“ACS still provides help for families and does research so we need everybody’s help to continue this mission,” Koch said.
Absent from Relay for Life will be the annual walk around the track. People driving through are encouraged to stay in their vehicles while viewing, and to bring masks to wear if they need to step out of their vehicles.
For area cancer survivors who are honored guests, a lunch meal is being offered by Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center for those who preregister. Meals will be handed out during a drive-thru pickup from 5-6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Invitations were recently sent out by Relay for Life staff to those who have attended in the past. Any area cancer survivor who has not been contacted may call Marian DeBuhr at 402-520-2350 to sign up or for more information.
Luminarias are available from any participant for a $10 donation and will also be available for purchase the day of the Relay.
There will be no campsites this year, but Koch suggested participants can decorate their vehicles.
The Relay will follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks. No onsite buildings will be utilized this year and no concessions will be sold.
Monetary donations can be made online at www.relayforlife.org/gagecone. If you wish to support a participant, search for their name on this site.
