SCC-Beatrice hosts high school FFA competition

More than 600 students poured onto the Southeast Community College Beatrice campus early Tuesday morning.

On the bright, warm March day, 35 schools competed in a two-district FFA competition, spanning more than a dozen events.

Annie Erichsen, an agriculture instructor at SCC-Beatrice and competition head organizer, said the event gives high school students the chance to build their vocational skills.

“They might be taking a vet science class or a floriculture class,” Erichsen said. “It allows them to take the skills they learned from a high school setting and compete in an event… Plus, it’s also a chance to meet new people and have fun.”

Dustin Bruss, the agriculture teacher at Wilber-Clatonia, brought 52 students with him to the competition.

“This gives students an opportunity to showcase the skills and the knowledge they’ve learned in the classroom and the lab,” Bruss said. “But also, it’s the networking. I mean you look around, and I see students from all different schools who are hanging out with each other, making new friends. I had some past students who are actually married to someone they met at this contest… And the opportunities these kids are getting, getting their foot in the door either with college or industry leaders.”

Bruss attended SCC on a livestock judging team scholarship in the early 2000s. He said he brings a lot of what he learned from SCC to his classroom.

One of his students, Trenton Kracke, said he’s always enjoyed participating in the competition.

“When you throw competition into something, it helps you to hone your skills and focus more,” Kracke, the secretary of Wilber-Clatonia’s FFA, said. “But I think on a real person level, it helps with social skills. It helps with meeting people and how to talk to people.”

The competitions took place throughout most of SCC’s campus.

Outside the competing rooms, filled with nervous sweat and stuttered movement, the campus atmosphere mirrored that of a spring fair.

Students gathered on dull, yellow grass to play Cornhole. Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol showed up with a simulator which allowed people to experience the feeling of a vehicle rollover, emphasizing the importance of seat belts.

Erichsen said the event, from the education to the fun, helps showcase SCC’s campus and engage current SCC students.

“We use it as a recruiting activity for us,” she said. “But we’re also preparing our students that they might have to run an event like this one day. So we want to teach them soft skills and when they leave there, these are things that are going to make them successful in their communities… We’re pushing them out of their comfort zones and making them talk to people, interact with different people.”

Bruss said it is experience like that which give SCC students an advantage over others. He said he attended three other institutions of higher education in his time, but none of them left an impression on him like SCC.

“The experiences I got here were second to none,” he said. “What makes this place special is all the hands-on opportunities it gives you.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0