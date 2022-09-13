SCC-Beatrice hosts Safety Day

A Safety Day was held at Southeast Community College –Beatrice on Monday afternoon. Local first responders, law enforcement, Star Care Medical Helicopter and Norris Public Power were on campus to provide information and give demonstrations.

Mark Meints, Safety and Security Coordinator, said he wanted to provide the students and staff an awareness of the resources available in the community in case of an emergency.

“We hope our students never have to come into contact with our first responders in a bad way, but we want them to know what’s available. We want to be proactive,” Meints said.

“With harvest coming up, Norris Public Power provides a safety training involving high voltage incidents so it’s important for our ag students who are using combines and other large equipment to have this information."

Hope Crisis Center and the campus counseling services were also available for students and staff.

“We are also providing our staff the opportunity to get their three required credit hours of safety for continued education,” Meints said.

Casey Holsing, Admissions Counselor and Testing Center Coordinator at SCC-Beatrice, gave a presentation on her experience with distracted driving.

Holsing was critically injured on August 18, 2020 as a result of an automobile crash on the corner of Highway 77 and Industrial Road. The driver didn’t see the red light, according to Holsing, and hit her vehicle at an estimated 55 mph on the driver’s side door.

“My life will be forever changed because of a driver being distracted,” Holsing said.

Holsing was away from work from Aug. 19,2020 until Jan. 3, 2022 as a result of the crash. She was hospitalized for four months. She had to return to Lincoln for outpatient services three days a week for several months.

Casey has undergone 10 surgeries with the 11th being scheduled later this week.

“There’s been over $4 million in medical bills and they are still accruing,” Holsing said. “I just want our students and staff to be aware of the dangers of playing with their phone or the radio. All of those things can wait. It can happen to you.”

Meints said if the presentations or other information provided prevent one person from being seriously injured, it would be a success.