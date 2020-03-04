SCC-Beatrice offers unique dining experience

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is offered from 6-7:30 p.m. during the week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Brunch is the only meal served on Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Drinks and a dessert bar are also included in every meal with the option of “all you can eat” at each meal. Special meals including steak night are advertised in advance.

“We have a “scratch kitchen” which means w make the majority of the food from scratch. All of the baking is done from scratch,” said George. “There are some frozen foods, but very little. I’ve had good feedback from the students about the quality of the food and feel like we go above and beyond in serving all of our customers.

“We are open to the public and would welcome groups in the conference room, too. We hope to be an option for the community when they are choosing where they will eat when they go out.”

Prices for breakfast for the public is $5.65, with lunch being $7 and dinner $7.52. Special meals are $8.06.

“Students really like nacho nights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights,” said Rob Foust, a cook at Storm Center. “We also just started making waffle cones and waffle bowls for ice cream on