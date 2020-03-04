SCC-Beatrice offers unique dining experience

Students and visitors alike have a new eating option at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Storm Center, the SCC Dining Hall, opened in August. The facility is open to students and the general public for three meals a day during the week and brunch on the weekends.
“We saw a need to offer meals on campus for students beyond the snack bar that we had previously,” said Toni Landenburger, Assistant Campus Director and Dean of Students.
Storm Center is managed by Great Western Dining Service, Inc., which provides contracted dining services for schools, colleges & universities; camps & conference centers; and business & industry.
“We try to offer a variety of food options for the students,” said Lee George, Food Service Director in Beatrice.
Breakfast is available from 7:30-9 a.m. and includes choice of hot and cold cereals, eggs, sausage, bacon, potatoes, biscuits and gravy and pancakes depending on the day of the week. A waffle maker is available and pastries, as well.
Lunch and dinner includes soups, a sandwich bar, a salad bar, and a fruit bar. Pizza and pasta is available, as well as a variety of burgers, fries, and other hot sandwiches. Casseroles, vegetables, and different meats are also provided every day on the menu.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is offered from 6-7:30 p.m. during the week.
Brunch is the only meal served on Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Drinks and a dessert bar are also included in every meal with the option of “all you can eat” at each meal. Special meals including steak night are advertised in advance.
“We have a “scratch kitchen” which means w make the majority of the food from scratch. All of the baking is done from scratch,” said George. “There are some frozen foods, but very little. I’ve had good feedback from the students about the quality of the food and feel like we go above and beyond in serving all of our customers.
“We are open to the public and would welcome groups in the conference room, too. We hope to be an option for the community when they are choosing where they will eat when they go out.”
Prices for breakfast for the public is $5.65, with lunch being $7 and dinner $7.52. Special meals are $8.06.
“Students really like nacho nights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights,” said Rob Foust, a cook at Storm Center. “We also just started making waffle cones and waffle bowls for ice cream on
Catering is also available for on-campus and off-campus events with a full menu of options for breakfast, lunch, dinner or breaks. Themed buffets and box lunches are among the choices.
“During the summer, since college is not in session, we would like to do more off-campus catering. Events such as weddings, graduation parties and family reunions. We can also rent the dining room thru the college for big functions, if approved,” said George.
Storm Center operates with approximately twenty-five staff which are part-time and full-time. Some of the staff are students, including international students.