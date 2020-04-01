You are the owner of this article.
SCC cancels spring graduation ceremony
SCC cancels spring graduation ceremony

Southeast Community College is canceling its spring commencement ceremony.

Southeast Community College is canceling its spring commencement ceremony scheduled for May 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This was to be the first time all three campuses were together for the ceremony, including students from Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford.

“Commencement is a time of celebration for students and their families,” said SCC President, Dr. Paul Illich. “At this time, Southeast Community College, in compliance with a Directed Health Measure ordered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department as it relates to COVID-19, announces the cancellation of its 2020 Spring Semester Commencement ceremony.”

The measure prohibits any gathering with more than 10 people in a single area through May 6. College administrators are in the process of coming up with an alternative plan to a traditional commencement. Students and faculty will be notified when a decision is made.

“We look forward to planning an event to honor our graduates,” Illich added.

In the meantime, once students have completed all the requirements for graduation, diplomas will be awarded and mailed out.

