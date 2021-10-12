SCC highlights careers in agriculture

Approximately 170 students from area high schools attended the Careers in Ag Day on the Beatrice SCC Campus. High

School students were able to participate in hands-on learning facilitated by current SCC students at different stations throughout the campus.

Kat Kreikemeier, Director of Admissions at SCC, said the purpose of the event was to expose students to a variety of career opportunities in the agriculture field.

“It gives them a breath of experience so they can see different career options that might be available,” said Kreikemeier. “We’ve hosted the same type of days on the Milford and Lincoln Campus with construction, criminal justice and have similar days planned in healthcare and manufacturing.

“Today is great exposure for the ag industry.”

The event was held Friday, and a followup agriculture career fair will be held at the Beatrice campus on Wednesday.

“With multiple stations of hands-on activities, students will be allowed to operate equipment such as a turf mower and they will see the impact on the management of a golf course and the distance that a ball travels," said Kreikemeier. "In our livestock area they will learn about mineral and feed rations. They will be able to make a lick tub and engrave an eartag. They’ll be able to learn more about precision planting equipment and fly a drone."

SCC students enjoyed the various activities and demonstrating what opportunities are available at the college.

“It’s cool to do hands-on activities and show the high school students what we do here. A lot of our ag classes we go outside,” said Reagan Fialaraegan, SCC student.

Jeffrey Wurms, Fremont, sponsored by Platte Valley Equipment, and Blake Zulanka from Leveland, Texas, sponsored by Southland Implements, from the John Deere Ag Tech program at SCC in Milford, observed students on the excavator.

“Students are able to get a little seat time in the excavator and get the feel of the levers,” said Wurms.

“This is mainly a construction piece of equipment, but they might also be used on farms. It just gives them an opportunity to experience the machine,” said Zulanka.

