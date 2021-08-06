SCC hires Beatrice campus administrator

A new campus director has been hired to lead Southeast Community College's Beatrice campus.

After a national search, Brett Bright of Hutchinson, Kan., will serve as vice president of program development, Beatrice campus director and athletic administrator at Southeast Community College. Bright replaces Bob Morgan, who retired in May after 31 years at SCC.

A press release stated Bright has served Hutchinson Community College as vice president of student services for the past six years. He also worked at Texas State Technical College in Waco; Connors State College in Warner, Okla.; and Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan. He said he’s learned several things over the years at these institutions that he can bring to his new position at SCC.

“I enjoy the community college atmosphere, and Beatrice provides a small-town feel with incredible new facilities,” he said in a press release. “I can see the institution growing, and being able to help more students achieve their goals is very exciting."

Originally from Velma, Okla., Bright earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University in Ada, Okla. He recently earned his Education Specialist degree in Leadership Administration from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan.