SCC hosts Ag Day event

Southeast Community College's Beatrice campus hosted Ag Day for approximately 150 high school students interested in agriculture on Wednesday.

A total of 14 different stations included demonstrations in Precision Agriculture, Turfgrass Management, Livestock, John Deere Technology, Horticulture and Agronomy.

Kat Kreikemeier, Director of Admissions and Career Advising, said the focus of the day’s activities was to expose students to agriculture knowing that there is such a need in our community and state.

“We work with all of the departments at SCC to provide the students a hands-on learning experience in all different types of agriculture with crops and livestock,” said Kreikemeier. “We want them to also think about what the next steps are in their education, what it’s like to be an SCC student and what kinds of jobs are available in agriculture.

“We have a 900 acre farm that the students get to learn on. Students at SCC are spending about 60% of their time in labs, shops, in the field or working with livestock."

Annie Erichsen, SCC Instructor, worked with students in demonstrating variable rate irrigation.

“We’re trying to teach them the different aspects of agronomy and precision agriculture," she said. "They create a model using Styrofoam cups. We want to give our SCC students an opportunity to show what they’ve learned and how to be involved."

Cliff Stukenholtz, SCC Instructor, worked with students to demonstrate the ear notching system in hogs.

“This is a universal swine notching system," he said. "So if the pig is notched here in China, they’ll be able to recognize it and connect it with the registry. Tags and other things can get ripped out, but the notching stays with them their whole life.”

The Livestock Management class, taught by Stukenholtz, helped with the demonstration.