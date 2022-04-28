SCC hosts talent show

Southeast Community College staff and students alike bounded across the Truman Center stage, illuminated by a tint of purple and blue light.

The more than a dozen performers made up the “Stormin’ the Stage” talent show on Thursday evening. Acts ranged from dramatic monologues to poppy show tunes.

Professor Jon Gruett, SCC music instructor and coordinator of the talent show, said SCC started putting on the show annually about five years before the pandemic forced them to wait. Now, Gruett said he’s glad to be back.

“The reason was to just get more students involved and give both the students and faculty a chance to see each other in a different light and a chance to come together,” Gruett said. “There are so few things where you get people from across those different groups that actually participate and do things together.”

Gruett said the talent show offered a way for people to connect with each other.

“I think that the arts is a great outlet for people,” he said. “If people just see each other in a classroom setting or in a work setting, they don’t necessarily share with other people the things they like to do. It brings people together.”

It also gave performers like continuing education student Michaela Hartman the chance to connect better with themselves and explore their passions.

Hartman performed the songs “Burn the Ships” and “Beautiful Nebraska” in sign language.

“When it comes to things like sign language, it’s almost like dancing for me, but it’s connected to my heart, connected to my faith,” she said. “I love to just show people the beauty of signing. I feel like a lot of times people don’t understand that signing is a beautiful form of communication… This is a way to express that.”

Hartman said she’s been working with sign language since she was a freshman in high school, back in the late 2000s. She started teaching it to kids at her church.

“I’ve been doing sign language for a really long time,” she said. “It’s something I really love to do.”

Gruett said he was pleased with how the night went and said he looks forward to continue holding the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0