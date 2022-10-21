SCC officials discus ag career building planned for Beatrice Campus

Southeast Community College is planning a major expansion to its Beatrice campus in the form of a new agriculture career center.

The proposed building would be located just off the highway, across the road from the humane society.

Officials from SCC visited the NGage economic development Thursday, where they shared a presentation of what the building will be.

“We’re excited to show you our plans for an agriculture career center on the Beatrice campus,” said Rick Blessen, director of advancement. “This project started, like you’ve probably heard so many times, just before COVID. It has taken longer than any of us anticipated at the start, but we have some really interesting improvements to show you here today. The building process for this ag career center included workshops, revising and reviewing our curriculum for the ag program, analyzing our existing spaces and including some tours and research into other facilities around.”

The total cost is estimated at around $24 million and will hopefully be put into service in January of 2025. It’s also designed so construction can occur all at once, or in smaller sections.

“In the end we developed a plan for an agriculture career building that is anticipated to have about 47,000 square feet of educational space and animal handling and another 53,000 square feet for arena and support space,” Blessen said.

He added SCC officials toured similar facilities throughout the midwest, and SCC plans to focus on a learn-by-doing approach, where students work directly with animals.

“Animal handling in our livestock program is a really big part of what we do in all of our ag programs, the hands-on education that we’re able to provide that you just don’t get from some of the other educational institutions out there,” Blessen said. “We actually have our students touching and working with the animals, learning to handle them.”

Another key component of the proposed center is an arena space that can be used for events.

“We want to open it up to the community as much as we can,” said Brett Bright, campus director. “That comes with at some point an event manager. It would be my vision to bring as many type of attractions as we can. Everything from equestrian shows to 4-H and college FFA, rodeo events, concerts, whatever like that. We want to make it a community space.”

Officials are hopeful that construction can start in July 2023.