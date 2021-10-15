SCC students perform one-act play

Southeast Community College theater production students performed “Love at First Thought” on Thursday evening at the Academic Excellence Center. Choral selections were also presented by SCC Chorus students and Community Chorus members.

“This has been a great adventure for us,” said Dr. Jon Gruett, Director and SCC Instructor. “We had the opportunity to do a Zoom with the playwright, Shawn Deal. He is a nice and generous man and we were able to understand his inspiration. It is exceptional to be able to get the inspiration.”

“Love at First Thought” is the story of Norm, who was played by Perrin Carpenter, and Jolaine, played by Michaela Hartman. Their friends, John was played by Benjamin Stara-O’Brien, and Diane, played by Beth Robinson, are with them at the park.

SCC will host the Holiday Choral Concert and two one-act plays on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on the Beatrice Campus. “Beautiful” by Shawn Deal and “A Bowl of Soup” by Kendra Thomas will be performed.

