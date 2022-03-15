School Board approves agreement with Beatrice Education Association

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education approved an agreement between its Negotiations Committee and a teacher bargaining group during the Board’s meeting on Monday.

Janet Byars, the Board’s Negotiations Committee chairperson, said the committee and representatives from the Beatrice Education Association came to an agreement after a long stretch of meetings.

“The negotiation committee met with representatives from BEA seven times,” Byars said. “We reached an agreement on March 4 and BEA membership approved the agreement on March 7. An increase of $400 on the base was approved. The base salary for a beginning teacher will be $36,725. Depending on the insurance package they receive, their total salary a and benefit package will range from $52,618 to $68,997.”

For mid-level teachers, Byars said the salary will be $58,760 and that the maximum salary will be $71,961, not including extra duty pay they may receive.

It’s a total package increase of 3.14%, Byars said.

Byars said the new teacher contract includes changes to time off. Sick leave will be reduced from 7 days to 6 days, and personal leave has been changed to Paid Time Off and has changed from 4 days to 5 days.

“A topic that was discussed at length is non-medical time off without pay,” she said. “A prior practice regarding non-medical dock time or time off without pay has been determined by our legal counsel to be an unfair labor practice. Non-paid absence time will only be allowed under special unforeseen circumstances which are out of the teacher’s control and must be approved by the superintendent.”

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said the district’s pay levels must follow state labor regulation guidelines that compare compensation across school districts.

“So there’s a very specific set of pieces that are compared district to district across the state,” Alexander said. “And depending on how your staff fits on their salary schedule and the comparison to their days off and everything else, you must fit in that 98 to 102% comparison. So it’s a lot of work behind the scenes figuring that all out. And in the last several years, we’ve fallen right into the 99 to 100% midpoint average.”

The base pay increase amounts to $416,000 in total costs for the District. The changes will go into effect in August 2022.

In other business:

District Director of Special Education Beth Cordry-Hookstra said BPS will be getting a Unified Sports bowling team for students with disabilities. Brendan Blackburn will be the coach.

Alexander told the Board that the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency Board agreed on negotiating with Johnson Controls to be the construction manager for the new elementary school project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0