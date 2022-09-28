School Board candidates discuss issues

Four potential school board members participated in a candidate forum on Tuesday evening.

Each candidate had two minutes to introduce themselves, answer each of the seven questions and provide a summary.

Brandon Vetrovsky said he is a graduate of Beatrice Public Schools and has lived in Beatrice his entire life. He is married and has two children in the public schools. He works with Norris Public Power.

“We live here and work here," he said. "We want our community to prosper. In my opinion, a good school system is the heart of a successful town."

Charles Riedesel is a retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor.

“I’m running for the school board because I love education,” said Riedesel.

Doris Martin has served on the school board for three terms and is seeking re-election. Martin has worked as a teacher, a Career Academy Director at SCC and is currently the Director of the BPS Educational Foundation.

“I believe in public education," she said. "It is vital for a democracy to survive. I care about our students, education and the community.”

Nelson Dungan is a retired art educator.

“I believe in Beatrice and in an education for all students,” said Dungan.

All of the candidates saw their role as a school board member as collaborative with teachers and community. They each noted the desire to oversee administration, but to allow staff to deal with the day-to-day operations of the school.

Each of the candidates discussed the elementary school being built as important to the community.

Martin said she had a long-term goal for a Career Center as a part of Beatrice Public Schools.

“We have done a much better job in Beatrice of saying that not every student needs to go to a four-year college, but there’s more work to do in collaborating with businesses for students going into the trades,” Martin said.

Riedesel said that he saw many students at the University that were not ready for college. He felt there were opportunities to work within the community to help students follow their dream.

Candidates discussed continued facility improvements, supporting teachers and staff including retention to help students, policy review, and communication with the public as priority areas.

Each candidate agreed to the need to cooperate with other government entities and civic organizations in the area to promote growth in the community.

Candidates Erin Chadwick, Sabrina Glynn, Eric Trusty and Roger Aden were unable to attend the forum.

A recording of the forum is included on the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

Krista Wiedel moderated the event with Tim Fralin serving as the timer.