School Board candidates speak at forum

Eight of the eleven candidates for Beatrice Board of Education answered questions at a public forum on Tuesday night.

The forum, hosted by the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, started at 7:45 p.m. and lasted about an hour. The candidates present included Doris Martin, who is running for re-election, Sabrina Glynn, Joseph Brewer, Charles Riedesel, Brandon Vetrovsky, Crystal Anderson, Matt Anderson and Nelson Dungan.

Incumbents Eric Trusty and Erin Chadwick and non-incumbent Roger Aden did not attend the forum.

Each candidate was allowed time for introductions at the beginning and summations at the end. They were asked what skills and know-how they would bring to the School Board, what they believe the function of the School Board is, what their vision for the future of Beatrice Public Schools is and if they approved of the use of the Interlocal Agreement Act to finance a new elementary school in the district.

Martin, running for her fourth term, discussed how her life revolved around education. She said her more than 30 years as the Beatrice High School journalism teacher gave her insight into how policy takes shape in individual classrooms.

“I think it’s important that we meet the child where he or she is and move them forward in their educational journey,” she said. “And that becomes increasingly difficult with standards that are set by the State, and we have to meet those standards. I think that’s an issue that needs to be addressed by boards across the state… I think helping children feeling successful is really a key to helping them stay interested in school.”

Glynn said running a daycare helps her see the needs of kids in the community. She said she began attending School Board meetings because of the Board's response to COVID-19. She also said she wants to see the school focus more on what comes after graduation.

“One of the things I’d like to see if elected is that the school follow through with more of their policies,” she said. “When we were dealing with the mask issue in 2020, there was no transparency. There were things that were brought to the School Board that there was no acknowledgement of… I hope that I’m elected so we can have that transparency for the community and for the parents… But the biggest one is to our after school plans. I think sometimes we set our kids up for failure by not giving them all of the information.”

Brewer, a local business owner, said he’d try to tackle the problem of brain drain in the community.

“Really, I want to provide an idea within the school system that education is also a competition … and the world outside of school is filled with competition,” he said. “…And as much as we can celebrate our sports, we should be trying to celebrate that competition with academics and realize that there’s a lot that goes on outside of our school district... I really want to try to grow community buy-in to our high school and our elementary schools.”

Riedesel said his time as a professor and undergraduate advisor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln gave him the tools he needs to help kids come out of school with a well-rounded education.

“We have a public school system,” he said. “Being a public school system means we serve all the students. We have that obligation… What I want for our students is that we have graduates that are of good character… We need a child-centric education, where we pay attention to each one. We want to address the factors that impact learning. We need to understand where they’re coming from.”

Vetrovsky said he’s running for the School Board so the district can continue on a “great path forward for our students.”

“I’m a very open-minded candidate,” he said. “I feel like I can be progressive on issues that this town desperately needs progression on. I can be conservative when needs be. I have relationships with all types of people in this community, from doctors to ditch-diggers. And guess what? They all have kids. They all love their kids. They all have concerns; they all have ideas.”

Crystal emphasized parental rights and the necessity of Constitutional-mindedness.

“I feel that the School Board is the representative of the parents, and I want to be able to help the parents have a voice,” she said. “And also, just want to make sure that the Constitution is respected.”

Matt said the school’s response to COVID-19 spurred his interest in local politics and stressed the importance of parental rights

“There are many candidates that are running here that have a lot of educational experience,” he said. “But I also think it’s very important that we have representative on the School Board and in the government that have not been in the system their entire life… The School Board is part of the government and needs to be representative of us, and we need to make sure that we’re not acting because we know better than the parent.”

Dungan focused on his time as an educator, with more than 30 years as the BHS art teacher. He said he would want to direct policy toward lifting up the value of every individual student.

“Well I think the future for all students in Beatrice Public Schools should be one where every child is important, regardless of ability, regardless of financial standards in the family,” he said. “I think we as a Board need to make sure that every child is education, that every child is important… I believe in all areas of education because everyone has a special interest.”

The 11 candidates will appear on the May 10 ballot, and eight will move on to the November election.

