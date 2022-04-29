School Board discusses new elementary, fee hikes

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education Committee of the Whole discussed changes to the elementary project and an increase in cost of lunches and transportation at its Thursday meeting.

BPS set out with an aggressive timeline for its new elementary school project, hoping to break ground in the summer. BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said, after losing five weeks, the project will have a new construction management firm.

Originally, the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency approved seeking a contract with Johnson Controls for the project. Alexander said the school district and ESU 5 received a draft of the contract from Johnson Controls without cost details.

"The timeline has become very concerning to me as the person in charge of moving this project forward,” Alexander said. “…Time is slipping away too quickly, and with that we called another SNEA meeting to talk this over. Without delaying any further, the SNEA got together. They granted us permission to terminate negotiations with Johnson Controls at that point, and engage Hausmann Construction in a negotiations process. Essentially, we said we can't wait any longer to begin these conversations that should have started three weeks ago, four weeks ago."

Hausmann Construction was the second highest ranked of the firms the SNEA interviewed.

“A contract was put in front of [Hausmann Construction], and within 24 to 48 hours, that contract has been signed and approved,” Alexander said. “The only person left to sign it is me. That’s just because we got it back today. Hausmann signed the contract with little to no required change… With that said, I’m not saying we’re going to be able to break ground in July like we had initially planned… A lot of it will depend on how quickly we can get Hausmann uploaded onto the project.”

Alexander said the project is 80 to 90% through its architectural phase. He also said the project will finance through Pinnacle Bank

“In very short order, Pinnacle Bank has made very aggressive and sweeping moves to help us in this project on our behalf, to get a financing package figured out,” he said.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen discussed a need to increase school lunch prices.

“So we know that for last two years, the USDA has provided COVID-19 child nutrition response waivers to provide no-cost meals to all students,” Nielsen said. “However, at this time point in time, Congress has not given USDA authority. So we do not know if they are going to extend. We do not know if they’re going to approve new waivers. We are kind of in limbo… We are following the guidance from the State Department of Education.”

Nielsen said the district will have three options to pursue in terms of lunch prices. The first is to raise prices in response to a negative food service account balance. The second option is to do nothing with prices in the face of a positive balance. The third is to raise prices even with a positive balance to address increase costs of food and supplies.

Nielsen said she recommends moving forward with the third option. That would bring prices of lunches up by $.10.

Nielsen discussed an increase in bus transportation fees. Currently, the fee is $130. More than 600 students ride the buses, not including the two special education buses. Nielsen recommended raising the fee to $160 to cover the increased cost of fueling and staffing.

“The bottom line is I really wish we didn’t need to increase our costs, but it’s a service we provide,” Alexander said. “That service costs us money. In order to provide it, we’re going to have to continue to charge more.”

The committee also considered pay increases to staff members, including paras and administrators.

The Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building.

