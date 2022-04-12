School Board raises substitute pay, discusses teacher shortages

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education met to approve the pay of substitute teachers and discuss an expected teacher shortage in the state during its meeting on Monday, April 11.

BPS Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen discussed the motion to raise the daily pay for substitute teachers in the district.

“Our proposal at the Committee of the Whole meeting was $150,” Nielsen said. “After discussion at that meeting, we that decided we needed to be more competitive because everyone else was at $150 in the geographical area. So we are making the proposal that we move to $155… We’re going to sit and watch and see what other districts do when we make that move. So we might be coming back in before August with another proposal.”

The Board, missing Lisa Pieper, John Zimmerman, and Janet Byars, approved the pay raise unanimously.

Nielsen and BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander discussed staffing issues and the statewide teacher shortage they see on the horizon.

“One of the things that I think is important for our public to know is that … as we look into the future, this year, in positions we have open, we saw a massive decrease in the number of applicants that we have in education,” Alexander said. “It’s important to understand why… In the coming future, especially in the next two to three years, we do foresee a major shortage of teachers in the state of Nebraska and everywhere for that matter.”

Nielsen said there are 21 openings in the district, and 14 are currently filled.

“Looking at the reasons that staff have given us about the move, 46% of them in the last three years are retiring,” she said. “So basically half are moving onto the end of their career. Another 28% of the certified staff leave were because of a family situation that arose... Those are things beyond our control.”

Nielsen said that could mean moving with a spouse or moving to take care of family. She said 12% moved up in the field of education. Another 10% fall into the a category that includes staff who didn’t feel their position was meeting their needs. There were 4% who chose to leave education all together.

Nielsen said staffing will continue to be an issue, but she said the administrative team is working creatively to find solutions.

In other business:

Alexander gave an update on the state of the new elementary building project.

“A lot is happening, but there’s nothing in terms of actual, definitive movement,” he said. “I would tell you that in regards to the design of the building, we are probably at about a 70% design phase completion status… We are in the process of negotiating the contract with Johnson Controls. And just as an update for that, we have a meeting with them scheduled for [Tuesday] afternoon. They’ve had a contract in their hands since March 15, and there’s been a little bit of a lag. So we’re trying to find out what’s happening there.”

Alexander said the district made significant strides with the financial piece of the project and will disclose that information when it’s finalized.

The Board approved the closure of the bond fund, which contained $349,780.31 and was used to pay off the high school. That money will go to the general fund.

The Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building. The Committee of the Whole will meet on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. in the same place.

