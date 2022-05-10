School Board raises transit fees and salaries, discusses elementary finance plan

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday night to raise wages for staff and the school transit fee. The Board also discussed plans to finance the new elementary project.

The Board approved an amendment to the district’s policy to pay a higher rate for substitute teachers that serve short or long-term substitute periods for an instructor.

The Board also approved wage increases to classified, contracted and administrative staff, a total of around $197,000 in increased costs on the budget. Wage increases to all three kinds of staff were just under 3% each.

BPS Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen discussed an increase in bus transportation fees due to a rise in the cost of diesel. Currently, the fee is $130, and more than 600 students ride the buses, not including the two special education buses. The Board approved the fee increase to $160.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander and Pinnacle Bank President Ryan Trauernicht discussed the developing plan between Pinnacle Bank and the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency, the interlocal agreement group BPS and ESU 5 formed to finance the new elementary project.

"It's a $35 million project,” Trauernicht said. “It's a 42-year commitment. Two year is the construction process....40 year is the repayment amortization. For in the two years, that would be an interest-only payment scenario… [They would be] semi-annual payments. We worked that out to they could match up with your tax revenues."

The project’s interest rate would be fixed at 3.65% for seven years, Trauernicht said.

"After the seven years, it will move based on the municipal market advisors index, which is essentially an index that follows what a fair tax exempt rate would be,” he said.

Tax exempt payments would cap at $10 million a year.

“In 2022, there will be $10 million available,” he said. “2023 $10 million. 2024 $10 million. 2025 would be $5 million. Those funds are available to you right away, but if we hit the $10 million mark before that year is up, those dollars would not be tax exempt. And they would be at 4.5%.

Trauernicht said the project would likely go to 2024 before it would have to worry about the non-tax-exempt rate.

SNEA and Pinnacle Bank will likely finalize the financial plan in June.

In other news:

Alexander discussed progress in deciding what will happen with the current elementary buildings.

“We've had discussions with local contractors and with local developers on the possibility of those sites becoming sites those folks would be interested in purchasing and turning into local housing,” he said.

Aspects of the buildings qualify them as Brownfields projects, Alexander said.

“We have what are called Brownfields on our hands, and so work must be completed prior to the re-development or re-sale of those particular buildings,” he said.

Alexander said the district applied for grant support through state environmental officials to work on the Brownfields projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0